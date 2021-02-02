Lawmakers consider Workers Comp benefits for public safety workers with COVID

State lawmakers are working on proposals to cover most public safety employees under workers’ compensation benefits if they die or become disabled from COVID 19. The benefits would be retroactive to last March if approved, applying to firefighters, EMT’s, law enforcement officers and correctional officers. The Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee is working on a final version of the proposals. One not-yet-resolved issue: finding money in the current state budget to cover the additional expense. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: