Make sure you ARE registered with VDH for Covid vaccine

A survey we told you about on the Virginia Department of Health website last month entitled “When can I get vaccinated?” with the address ending in jebbit.com did NOT register survey takers in the state vaccination database, as some might believe. To get registered for a COVID vaccination, see the local health district on-line. That initial survey was just to indicate what group someone was in says Morrow. We have a link to register below. Dr Cynthia Morrow with the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health districts clarified that today:

Link to VDH registration form for COVID vaccination

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfMeCQ3lAt5lqE3CHvNyUJ0gLFJVq5fLiidYkHS3xtktKPDTQ/viewform