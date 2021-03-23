Photos: Law enforcement takes action to remove MVP tree sitters

UPDATE From Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office: Staging is completed and negotiations with the remaining sitters have begun. Between 7:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. deputies went door to door to roughly 80 residences in the Cove Hollow Community to pass out [information flyers] to make them aware.

PREVIOUS: This morning, pursuant to the Montgomery County Circuit Court injunction dated November 12, 2020, deputies from our office with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Device Extraction Team and officers from Christiansburg Police Department began the process of accessing, staging, and then safely extracting tree sitters from tree platforms off of Yellow Finch Lane in Montgomery County. This is a multi-day operation.

Click here to see a video posted from the scene by one of the tree sitters.

This action follows months of planning and coordination in order to provide the safest operation for everyone involved. It is our hopes that the remaining tree sitters will vacate the area on their own; however, we are prepared to extract them safely if necessary. Specific tactics being utilized are not being released for safety/security purposes. Access to Cove Hollow Road will be restricted to ONLY residents of the area beginning at 7:00 a.m. on 03/23/2021 until the conclusion of the operation. Citizens living on Cove Hollow Road will notice an increased law enforcement presence for the duration of this operation.

Due to the potential length of the operation and to ensure consistent information sharing to all media sources, updates regarding the progress of the removal will be sent via e-mail to our media press release listserv. We will also use this listserv to notify and update everyone once the operation concludes. All law enforcement on site have specific assignments and are not available for interview.