Area COVID patient count declines, but ICU and ventilator numbers rise

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region continues its steady decline from mid-January. Health systems based in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside Virginia collectively report 116 such patients this week, compared to 350 ten weeks ago. But the number of patients under intensive care or on ventilators did rise in the last week. The reason or reasons behind that discrepancy is or are not clear.

MARCH 24 NEWS RELEASE: Here are updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and Salem VA facilities) as of today:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 116

ICU patients: 32

Ventilator patients: 17

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 0

—

March 17:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 137

ICU patients: 25

Ventilator patients: 15

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 7

—

January 13:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 450

ICU patients: 96

Ventilator patients: 55

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 30