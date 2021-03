VDH updates coronavirus data in the Roanoke Valley

The VDH is reporting a second straight day of no new coronavirus deaths but 1 new related hospitalization in the Roanoke Valley in the latest 24-hour reporting period. State officials also report 52 new coronavirus cases among Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Salem and Botetourt County. According to the department, there are 10 new cases in Roanoke City, 22 new cases in Roanoke County, 13 new cases and 1 new hospitalization in Salem, and 7 new cases in Botetourt County.