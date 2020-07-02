Kirk YMCA gets big donation to be used for swim lessons

After raising well over the $30,000 they targeted to help reopen public swimming pools in Roanoke next year, the organizers behind that drive donated another $20,000 today to the Kirk Family YMCA for swim lessons there. Some of that donation will be used to transport children to the Kirk Family Y for swim lessons. Neither the Washington Park or Fallon Park public pools are expected to open this summer due to city budget cuts. Local attorney John Fishwick Jr. helped spearhead the drive. Joshua Yerkes is a senior director for the Y:

