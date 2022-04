KC and the Sunshine Band, Air Supply to perform in Roanoke

Two big-name musical groups from the 1970’s and 80’s are heading to Roanoke in coming months. KC and the Sunshine Band and Air Supply will headline concerts at the Bud Light Vinyl Vault Concert Series at Elmwood Park. WFIR’s Camden Lazenby has more:

KC And the Sunshine Band are scheduled to perform Saturday, June 4th, and Air Supply is set to do two weeks later on June 17th. Tickets to the general public go on sale Friday here.