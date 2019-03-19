Kaine visits Salem VA Medical Center; talks mental health

| By

US Senator Tim Kaine was at the Salem VA Medical Center this morning, meeting with veterans and thanking staff members during “Federal Employee Appreciation Week”. The Armed Services Committee member also spoke about a bill he is co-sponsoring that would improve a veteran’s access to mental health care. The bill would also provide access to alternative treatments like acupuncture and yoga. The junior Democratic senator says progress is being made in providing more timely care for veterans – and he opposes the privatization of VA medical services.

3-19 Kaine Mental health-WEB