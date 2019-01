Kaine: end the shutdown. Cline: Trump should hold firm

The partial federal government shutdown is three weeks old as of tomorrow, with little sign of any immediate end. Virginia’s elected representatives remain very much divided on how to proceed from here. Democrats like Senator Tim Kaine say many groups suffer as a result — like farmers. But Republicans like Congressman Ben Cline say President Trump is doing the right thing by standing up to address border security. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

