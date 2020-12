Jobs, rains and protests: some top local 2020 non-COVID stories

| By

2020 comes to a conclusion at midnight, and for most of us, the year cannot end soon enough. COVID-19 dominated the past 12 months to a degree we never before seen. But as in any year, there were many other events that that impacted our lives. WFIR’s Evan Jones looks at some of the year’s biggest local non-COVID stories as he reports in-depth:

12-31 InDepth Wrap-WeB