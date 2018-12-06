James Fields trial delayed after witness fails to show

| By

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Trial proceedings have been delayed for a man accused of killing a woman and injuring dozens more when he drove his car into counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally as the court waits for the final defense witness to arrive. James Alex Fields Jr. is accused of deliberately slamming his car into a large crowd of counterprotesters at the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017. Judge Richard Moore said he issued a warrant to bring the witness to court after he failed to show up Thursday morning. The judge later told jurors that the witness was on his way and would be called to testify early Thursday afternoon. Moore said prosecutors may have one rebuttal witness before testimony concludes. The judge has said he expects prosecutors and Fields’ lawyers to give closing arguments to the jury Thursday afternoon.