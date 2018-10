It’s not a men’s boutique, but a “Brotique” now open

A two-in-one downtown ribbon cutting of sorts today in the Ponce de Leon building on Campbell Avenue– with both elements geared toward men.”Modern Gentlemen’s Brotique” is a menswear store that includes “The Den Gentlemen’s Grooming”. Brotique operator Jay Hamm says the idea to open this might best be described as a team effort:

So Hamm says he gets to do the designing, and she will handle the office part. The business is located inside the Ponce de Leon building.