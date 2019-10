It was ten years ago today that Morgan Harrington went missing: her parents reflect

It was 10 years ago today that 20-year-old Morgan Harrington went missing after leaving a concert by herself in Charlottesville. Her parents Gil and Dan Harrington picked up the pieces somehow – and today they were live in-studio with WFIR’s Gene Marrano to reflect on Morgan’s legacy:

Click below to hear the complete in-studio conversation with the Harringtons and Morgan’s art teacher Jane Lillian Vance

