BREAKING: Man shot by Roanoke Police dies

| By

NEWS RELEASE: At the request of the Roanoke Police Department the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (Salem), is investigating an officer involved shooting which occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m. October 16, 2019, at the Krispy Kreme on Hershberger Road in Roanoke City.

The Roanoke Police Department received a call for trespassing from the Krispy Kreme that a male subject, which had been previously banned from the Krispy Kreme was on the property and refused to leave. A responding officer located the subject on the property and began to speak with him. The subject became confrontational and produced a black semi-automatic pistol and pointed it at the officer. The officer fired his service weapon, striking the subject who then ran from scene. The officer pursued on foot, and the subject was then taken into custody a short distance from the scene.

Chase Andrew Austin, 28, of Vinton, Va. was transported with life-threatening injuries to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he later died. Austin was wanted on several charges and was in possession of a firearm stolen from a vehicle in the City of Roanoke.

In accordance with Roanoke Police Department policy, the officer which was involved has been placed on administrative leave until the investigation has been completed. Upon the completion of the investigation, the Virginia State Police will produce the findings of the investigation to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office in the City of Roanoke.

A Roanoke patrol vehicle was damaged in a crash involving several other vehicles while responding to the incident. Minor injuries were reported.

No officers were injured in the shooting. The officer involved in the motor vehicle crash was treated for minor injuries.

semi-automatic pistol and pointed it at the officer. The officer fired his service weapon, striking the subject who then ran from scene. The officer pursued on foot, and the subject was then taken into custody a short distance from the scene.