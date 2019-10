It happens again: accident brings northbound 81 to a standstill

An accident is blocking northbound Interstate 81 in the Buchanan area. A VDOT traffic camera shows northbound traffic at a standstill at the bridge over the James River. Until further notice, the only way to avoid a standstill there is to leave 81 at exit 162 and head north on US 11 through Buchanan before rejoining the interstate.

FROM VDOT: On I-81 at mile marker 165 in the County of Botetourt, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer accident. All North lanes are closed.