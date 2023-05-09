Ironman to pause Roanoke event after June race

| By

An update on Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge: As you may be aware, following this year’s edition of the Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge Triathlon, the National Park Service will begin extensive road improvements to the Blue Ridge Parkway, the scenic byway through the Appalachian Mountains. We have been working with the local stakeholders on what this may look like and how it will affect one of the highlights of our bike course.

It is always our goal to deliver the best possible event to our athletes, and with that in mind, we feel that it’s best to pause the event following the 2023 edition while these essential improvements are made on schedule. It is our goal to bring Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge triathlon back to Roanoke to continue offering our athletes the best events around the world.

We thank Carilion Clinic, Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, the National Park Service, and the Roanoke Valley’s communities for continuing to make this race what it is: one of the most welcoming, well-supported, and rewarding events on the circuit. We look forward to an incredible race in 2023 and seeing our athletes in Roanoke.