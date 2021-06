Ironman draws big crowd to Roanoke Valley today

| By

About 1600 swimmers entered the water at Carvins Cove this morning for the 1.2 mile swim that kicked off the Carilion Clinic Ironman 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge triathlon. Participants from 43 states and a handful of countries took part; the top female finisher was Blacksburg’s Kate Buss. Hundreds came out to the River’s Edge Sports Complex to cheer on the Triathletes and to enjoy the Ironman Village. More coverage tomorrow morning on WFIR