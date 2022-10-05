Investigation requested after GOP-leaning agency gets tourism video

Poolhouse, the political ad agency behind Governor Glenn Youngkin’s successful gubernatorial run which specializes in work for Republican candidates, reportedly received a $268,000 contract from a state agency to create a tourism video that heavily features Youngkin himself. The Richmond Times Dispatch reports the ad will run in Virginia’s airports and welcome centers. The Virginia Tourism Corporation says it reached out to three Virginia-based entities it believed could produce a product within a short time frame. One of the entities could not work within the given time frame, and another did not respond to the bid. Democratic House Minority leader Don Scott believes the Office of the Inspector general should look into the matter.