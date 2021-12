In Studio: Abby Hamilton – United Way of Roanoke Valley

United Way of Roanoke Valley has been sending Community Health Workers out into the field in the large region it serves, assessing health care needs. President & CEO Abby Hamilton says they are finding out that good health is about more than just going to the doctor for many people. Hamilton was live in studio on WFIR this morning; hear the complete conversation below; watch it on Facebook.