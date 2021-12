Endowment fund for the future of Mill Mountain Zoo

Located at the top of Mill Mountain, just off the Blue Ridge Parkway, Mill Mountain Zoo overlooks the City of Roanoke. The Zoo was founded in 1952 and is a 501(c)(3) non-profit operated by the Blue Ridge Zoological Society, Inc. Recently local philanthropist and business man Heywood Fralin made a sizeable donation to help start a fund to keep the zoo financially secure.

