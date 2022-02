In Depth: FloydFest 22 fills out its lineup for this summer

| By

FloydFest 22 “Heartbeat” has just about set its lineup for this summer’s festival just off the Blue Ridge Parkway near milepost 170. WFIR’s Gene Marrano spoke last week with FloydFest co-founder and the Chief Creative for Across the Way Productions, Kris Hodges; here is that report “In Depth”: