Improperly discarded smoking materials cited as Roanoke house fire cause

| By

NEWS RELEASE: On Monday, April 11, at 5:31 p.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 500 block of Chestnut Ave NW for a reported structure fire. First arriving units found light smoke coming from the front of the front of the residence, and that the occupants of the home had evacuated to the front yard. Upon investigation, there was light smoke throughout the house, and crews located a fire on the back porch of the home that was spreading into an interior wall. The fire was extinguished and marked under control by 5:50 p.m. The cause of the fire was determined to be improperly discarded smoking materials, and damages to the residence are estimated to be approximately $10,000. No one was displaced.