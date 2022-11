Impractical Joker announces show in Roanoke

Best known for the hit TV show “Impractical Jokers”, Joe Gatto is coming to the Berglund Center for a night of comedy. The well-known comedian, actor, and producer is a founding member of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe “who has toured with live comedy shows to sold-out crowds across the world.” Tickets for the April 13th show go on sale Friday.