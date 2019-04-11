I-81 on-ramp to be closed six months for bridge project

From VDOT: As work continues on a the New River Bridge replacement at exit 105 on I-81, ramp closures, a detour and a traffic switch have been scheduled to begin tomorrow evening. Beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, April 12, the northbound on-ramp at exit 105 will close for approximately six months. A detour will be in place from Route 232 onto Rock Road to Tyler Avenue to exit 109 to access the interstate.

In addition, the northbound off-ramp will also be closed. However, this ramp will re-open the morning of Monday, April 15 at 5 a.m. When the off-ramp re-opens, traffic will be using the newly built overpass bridge while the on-ramp detour is in place. There will be an 11 foot width restriction.

Drivers can expect to see Lane and shoulder closures throughout the area during the week from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and the speed limit is reduced to 60 miles per hour in the work zone. The expected completion date for this project is December 2020.