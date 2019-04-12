Event seeks more people to foster kittens and reduce euthanasia numbers

Three Roanoke-area centers that care for stray or abandoned animals are teaming this weekend for an event aimed a reducing the number of cats that must be euthanized. They are looking for more people to foster kittens for short periods of time until they gain strength and are ready for spaying or neutering — and, hopefully, adoption.WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

04-12 Kitten Fosters Wrap1-WEB

Click here for full event information. The Regional Center for Animal and Protection, Angels of Assisi and the Roanoke Valley SPCA are combining forces for this event.