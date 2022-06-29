I-18 accident creates major northbound backups in Salem area

UPDATE: Both lanes are again open, but traffic is moving slowly through the area, and lengthy backups are likely to continue for some time. They now extend 11 miles to the Elliston exit.

PREVIOUS: An accident involving a tractor-trailer has created lengthy backups on northbound Interstate 81 in the Salem area. VDOT reports the north right line and right shoulder are closed near milemarker 139 between the Wildwood Road and Thompson Memorial Drive exits. VDOT traffic cams show the backups beginning before the Dixie Caverns exit, nine miles away.