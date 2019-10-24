“Huntopia” at the Taubman is a myriad of colors, subjects, media – with bunnies in the mix

| By

Hunt Slonem owns a slew of restored historic mansions, has traveled the world to exhibit his work and has friends in high places. His goal – to make sure people are not “bored” when they come to see his work and there’s no chance of the happening as “Huntopia” debuts today at the Taubman Museum of Art. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

10-24 Huntopia Wrap#1

We followed artist and collector Hunt Slonem around the gallery space as he got ready for his exhibit that opens today at the Taubman Museum of Art, “Huntopia.” Hear the complete conversation below:

10-24 Huntopia for web 2