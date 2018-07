Humane shelters team up for “National Mutt Day” adoption event

The Roanoke Valley SPCA is collaborating with three other humane shelters in a special adoption event to celebrate ‘National Mutt Day’. The event will be held at the RVSPCA’s facility this Sunday from 12 to 4. More from WFIR Intern Reporter Brandon Wells:

