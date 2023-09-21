Huddle Up Moms looking for Diaper Duty teams

Huddle Up Moms – the local non-profit support group for new and expectant mothers – is looking for more volunteer teams to take part in “Roanoke Diaper Duty 2023.” The goal is to recruit 10 teams that will collect 10,000 diapers and 50,000 baby wipes by October 14. Huddle Up Moms has extended the team signup deadline through September 29 on their website. The diapers and wipes collected will be distributed from the “HUM” support shop at The Haven on 5th Street SW. 1 in 12 U.S. families struggles to provide enough diapers. Whitney Good is with Huddle Up Moms: