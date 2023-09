Dawgs head coach looks forward to raising championship banner… however

Forward Mac Jansen has been added to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs training camp roster for the upcoming season. The team captain helped Roanoke to its first President’s Cup SPHL title last season. Dawgs head coach Dan Bremner said today they look forward to raising the championship banner at the Berglund Center on October 20. Hear more in this extended conversation: