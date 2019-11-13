HUD, RRHA announce new effort to lift Roanokers out of poverty

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority announced a new program today – a “EnVision Center” for those in HUD-subsidized housing that will make it easier to access other services that can lift them out of poverty – in the areas of education, job training, health, and leadership. Roanoke City manager Bob Cowell was on hand at R-R-H-A for the announcement. There may or may not be a physical EnVision Center established; Cowell says its more about collating resources already available. There are less than two dozen HUD EnVision Centers nationwide.

