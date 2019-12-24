House fire being investigated in Roanoke County

From Roanoke County Fire and Rescue: Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at about 10:30p.m., on Monday,December 23,2019 to the 3400 block of Rusty Road,which is located in the Masons Cove area,for the report of a residential structure fire.First arriving crews from Station 10 (Masons Cove)found heavy smoke and flames from a one-story, single family residence. There was no one home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes.The home is a total loss. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause and estimate the damages.