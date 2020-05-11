Hotel Roanoke to make big changes to Pine Room, Palm Court Lobby

NEWS RELEASE: The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, Curio Collection by Hilton is unveiling plans for a transformational multi-million dollar renovation of The Pine Room Pub and Palm Court Lobby.

The renovation will close the Pine Room Pub for the next five months while the space undergoes extensive interior and exterior renovations. With a reopening slated for September 2020, highlights of the project include: a new 40-seat lobby bar and seating area; an open kitchen experience in the restaurant; an outdoor patio seating area; adding more than 55 seats to the restaurant; a return of the night sky mural previously seen in the pre-1939 hotel; daily lunch and dinner service upon reopening; an additional ADA accessible bathroom and function space.