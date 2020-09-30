Hotel Roanoke opens remodeled Pine Room, new Lobby Bar

The Hotel Roanoke has completed a multi-million-dollar renovation of its Pine Room restaurant – along with creation of a new Lobby Bar nearby. The project also includes much more seating outdoors. Hotel General Manager Brian Wells says while the pandemic was hardly welcome, it did allow the work to go on with less disruption to guests than what would be normal:

The Lobby Bar work included restoration of ceiling to the night sky mural that was present there until the late 1930’s. The bar and Pine Room re-open Wednesday, September 30 at 4:00 pm.

HOTEL ROANOKE NEWS RELEASE: – To mark the 25th anniversary of the reopening of The Grand Old Lady, The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, Curio Collection by Hilton has announced the completion of the $3.6 million renovation of the historic Pine Room restaurant and introduces the newest dining option, the 1882 Lobby Bar.

The Pine Room and 1882 Lobby Bar officially opens at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Highlights of the multi-million dollar renovations project include: a new 40-seat lobby bar and seating area; an open kitchen experience in the restaurant; an outdoor stone patio seating area with a commanding presence over downtown Roanoke; adding more than 55 seats to the restaurant; a return of the night sky mural previously seen in the pre-1939 hotel; daily lunch and dinner service; and an additional event function space and restroom facility.

“This investment by the owners of The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center shows their long-standing commitment to our community, particularly given the difficult economic times we’ve seen this year,” said Brian Wells, general manager of the Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center. “This renovation builds upon the hotel’s premier status as a dining destination, hotel and meeting facility in the mid-Atlantic and creates another ideal location for events; a long standing and honored tradition for our hotel in this city.”

THE PINE ROOM

The renovated Pine Room features an American Rustic concept and approach to food focusing on simplistic, sustainable, and high-quality ingredients. Exposing the heart of the kitchen, the venue features an open design to include a hearth oven and live action chef stations. The concept will continue to build upon the partnership with LEAP (Local Environmental Agricultural Project, Inc.) by sourcing and connecting with the best in regional farming and ranching.

“Guests will find the comforts of the space they remember with exposed historic pine wood paneling matched with our four-diamond service that’s refined but relaxed, and a dining experience that’s unpretentious, delicious, and exciting,” said Stephen DeMarco, executive chef at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center. “The menu speaks to the finest of Virginia brought to the table coupled with an offering that is approachable and convivial.”

The Pine Room will service Lunch and Dinner daily as well as opportunities for curated culinary experiences and private events. An exterior patio will capture the stunning views of the Mill Mountain Star and the City Market, while providing an engaging visual as guests approach the property and will blend seamlessly into the historic core of the building.

“The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center is exceptionally proud to reveal this design concept, reinvigorating the look and feel of our cherished dining options without losing the essence of the iconic hotel that the world has loved for more than 138 years,” added Wells.

1882 LOBBY BAR

Named for the year in which The Hotel Roanoke first opened its doors, 1882 will deliver hints of past lore through a collection of authentic pre-prohibition cocktails paired with modern-day mixology. A bespoke collection of draft brews to include a private pilsner as well as premium wines by the glass will complete the beverage experience. Whether small plates or a selection from the full menu, guests may partake in the new American rustic cuisine from the adjacent Pine Room.

“We are excited for the opportunity to add something new and original to hotel as well as the downtown nightlife scene,” said Wells. “It’s our goal to provide an experience that not only speaks to the guests and residents of Roanoke but showcases the area’s unique history in a one-of-a-kind collective way. As the gateway to Virginia’s Blue Ridge, we embrace welcoming guests and telling the story of Roanoke. This project delivers and projects the mystique and allure of our great city through regionally-inspired culinary and cocktails, ambiance and al fresco dining overlooking the city.”

1882 will offer intimate yet unpretentious service set in a design that draws from the rich inspiration of an elegant train station – referencing the Norfolk and Western Railway. Captivating live entertainment by local artists set the tone under the restored night sky mural as seen in the pre-1939 hotel.

The public is invited to attend a Facebook Live virtual ribbon cutting celebration on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 3 p.m. to celebrate the official opening of The Pine Room and 1882 Lobby Bar.

“We are confident that loyal patrons and new guests alike will appreciate how the spaces have been reimagined to create a modern luxurious feeling, while honoring the cherished history of the hotel,” said Wells.

The hotel partnered with Lionberger Construction for the project, a general contractor and commercial construction company in Roanoke, Virginia.