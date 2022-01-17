Honor Dr. King with day of service says local business CEO

If Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. were alive today – the slain Civil Rights leader would have been 93 this past Saturday – he would still be fighting for a wide range of marginalized people. So says Bonnie Chavez the CEO for Building Beloved Communities, which held a live online celebration today of King’s life on its website and Facebook page. She says a good way to honor King’s legacy is by volunteering for a day of service. Building Beloved Communities – a local business consulting firm focused on small non-profits – has archived its MLK Appreciation event today for viewing at other times.