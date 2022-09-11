“Home dog” Liberty beats UAB; Dukes win big

(Liberty.edu) Another stout defensive effort and a balanced offensive attack allowed Liberty to open its home slate with a hard-fought 21-14 win over UAB Saturday night at Williams Stadium. Following a game where they forced five turnovers in a four-overtime road win at Southern Miss, Liberty’s defense finished the night with four more turnovers. The Blazers fumbled the ball away four times, while Liberty only gave the ball away once in the rain-soaked contest.

The Flames outgained UAB on the night, 390 total offensive yards to 355. Liberty evenly distributed its offense, rushing 40 times for 188 yards and passing 25 times for 202 yards.

(JMU.edu) HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison used a balanced offensive attack and stout rushing defense to cruise past Norfolk State, 63-7, in non-conference football action on a rainy Saturday evening at Bridgeforth Stadium. The Dukes improved to 2-0, while the Spartans fell to 0-2. JMU also moved to 3-0 all-time against NSU, having now outscored the opposition 155-21 in the series. JMU more than doubled up Norfolk State in total yards, at 462-212, which included a 235-9 margin in the run game.