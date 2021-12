Holiday week alert: highways and airports are busy again

We are now into the one full week each year that sees much higher than normal holiday traffic, and AAA says this year, those numbers will be much closer to those we are used to encountering, with the number of holiday travelers expected to be up close to one-third over 2020, when the pandemic sharply curtailed so many aspects of our lives. That will often mean more crowded highways this week and longer lines at airports. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: