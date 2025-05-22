Hit the road early, or late, this Memorial Day weekend says Triple A Gene Marrano May 22, 2025 1 min read Nine out of ten Virginians that are traveling for the Memorial Day weekend will “hit the road,” in their vehicle. The numbers are up from 2024, just at a slower rate, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports: Share: Continue Reading Previous: President of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys thanks paramedics who saved his lifeNext: RC POLL: Spanberger leads Earle-Sears in early poll; Political anxiety increases Related Stories 3 min read RC POLL: Spanberger leads Earle-Sears in early poll; Political anxiety increases Clark Palmer May 22, 2025 1 min read President of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys thanks paramedics who saved his life Clark Palmer May 21, 2025 1 min read Northern Virginia Democratic Congressman Gerry Connolly dies after battle with cancer. Clark Palmer May 21, 2025