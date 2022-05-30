Hiker in critical condition after falling from McAfee Knob Summit

| By

(Roanoke County, VA—May 29, 2022) Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 6:00a.m. on Sunday, May 29, 2022 to the McAfee Knob summit in the Masons Cove area of Roanoke County for the report of a male in his 20’s who had fallen from the top of the mountain. The subject fell approximately 50 ft. Three all-terrain vehicles, and about 30 fire and rescue personnel and 3 police officers were used in this rescue operation. The rescue team reached the injured subject at about 6:54 a.m., rendered aid and began to carry him back up to the top of the summit. The terrain in that area is extremely steep and rocky. Initial rescuers were joined by a wilderness medicine doctor from Carilion and other rescuers who helped to carry the subject to an all-terrain vehicle and ultimately to a waiting medical helicopter for transport to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The subject’s injuries are believed to be life threatening. The hikers and the rescue team were off the trail at about 9:30 a.m.