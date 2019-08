Highland Games return to Green Hill Park tomorrow

A celebration of Scottish culture, with “heavy athletics” and bagpipes. The Green Hill Highland Games celebrates its 11th year tomorrow. Organizer Chad Clark’s vision for the games is all about balance. The Greenhill Highland Games are tomorrow from 9am-6pm at Green Hill Park near Salem in west Roanoke County. (hear and see a complete in studio conversation on the WFIR News Facebook page)

