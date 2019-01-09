High school senior dies after shooting self in the head

A Bedford County high school community is mourning the loss of a classmate who shot himself in the head overnight. 18-year-old Nicholas Bernard was a senior at Liberty High School. The Sheriff’s office is investigating the circumstances. The school system is offering grief counselors to assist any students or staff there who need emotional help.

From the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office: At 12:43 a.m. Tuesday morning Bedford County 911 received a call from Wycliffe Street reporting a shooting. Bedford Police and Bedford County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene. On arrival witnesses advised an 18 year old male had shot himself in the head. The victim was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital by helicopter, where he later died. The victim is identified as Nicholas Bernard, age 18. The body will be transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. The investigation of the shooting will be ongoing.

From Bedford County Public Schools: “It is with tremendous sorrow that we confirm the recent death of Nick Bernard, Liberty High School Senior. Nick was well known by both students and faculty for his natural ability to bring joy to the campus. He will be deeply missed by everyone who was fortunate enough to have known him. We extend our deepest sympathy to Nick’s family, friends and the Bedford Community. Grief support will continue to be available for any students or staff who may need emotional help during this difficult time. “