Watch: Hidden Valley HS grad creates national award-winning PSA

| By

2020 Hidden Valley High School graduate Joanne Sakamoto has won a nationwide traffic safety competition aimed at helping teens and young adults reach their peers through a public service announcement. Project Yellow Light awarded her top honors among high school students for her animated message that focuses on the dangers of texting and driving. The video will be shared with television stations across the country.

Both Joanne and Project Yellow Light officials say many PSA’s showing gory scenes or stern messages from adults are often ineffective in reaching teens and young adults, and the competition encourages high school and college students to find more effective ways to deliver this potentially life-saving message. Here is Joanne’s video:

