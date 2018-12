Herring: Virginia will contest Obamacare court ruling

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says he and many fellow Democratic colleagues will do all they can to seek a reversal of a Texas judge’s ruling late last week that “Obamacare” unconstitutional. But others say this is a good opportunity to rewrite the law. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

