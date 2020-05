Here’s the buzz: the downtown bees are back

The bees are back in downtown Roanoke where a large hive containing an estimated 30,000 bees was removed last July. WFIR’s Ian Price recorded video today show the return of the bees at Kirk Avenue and 1st Street by Fortunato’s Restaurant. It is not immediately clear whether these honeybees are choosing to build their home in the exact same location as the previous hive or just somewhere very nearby.

Another honeybees comb was found at the same location in 2017.