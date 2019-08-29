Here we go again: major backup on Interstate 81

An accident involving a tractor-trailer is creating lengthy northbound backups this afternoon on Interstate 81 in the Salem area. The accident is near milemarker 138 between the Wildwood Road and Thompson Memorial Drive exits. VDOT puts the northbound backups at seven miles and growing.

FROM VDOT: On I-81 at mile marker 137.7 in the County of Roanoke, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer accident. The North left shoulder and left lane are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 7.0 miles.