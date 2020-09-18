Henry County Sheriff’s office investigating Bassett robbery

| By

From the Henry County Sheriff’s Office: The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a robbery that occurred on September 17, 2020 at 8:00pm at the Meadow Green Market, located at 9531 Virginia Ave., Bassett, Virginia. An unknown male subject entered the store and appeared as though he wanted make a purchase. When the male subject approached the counter he pointed a handgun at the cashier, demanding money. The clerk gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of U.S. Currency from the register drawer. The suspect was wearing a black pull-over hoodie, blue jeans, black tennis shoes, a blue face mask, dark colored gloves and a curly red hair wig. He is described as a white male, being 5’9” – 5’11” tall and weighing approximately 150 – 180 pounds. After taking an undisclosed amount of U.S. Currency the suspect fled the store on foot running towards Virginia Ave.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the assistance of the public in identifying the individual involved in this robbery. Anyone having information regarding the identity and whereabouts of this individual is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.