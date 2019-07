Help sought to find meth suspect on the run

News release: The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Tar-Ane “Tara” Magdeline Scott. She is approximately 5’ 5” and 155 lbs. with blonde hair and green eyes. Ms. Scott has three outstanding felony charges for manufacturing, selling or possessing a controlled substance. She is currently on the run and was last seen in Henry County. Please contact Investigator Norton at 540-493-1117 with any information on Ms. Scott.