Former tech, big league slugger now in the barbecue business

He was a standout slugger at Virginia Tech, then worked his way up to the major leagues – where he hit one of the longest home runs ever at the old Yankee Stadium. George Canale is drawing on his family’s Memphis roots, where they were in the smoked meat business. “Canale’s” is now having a soft opening in the old Grandin Gardens mansion on Grandin Road, with a grander opening promised soon. So what’s harder? – that or opening the barbecue restaurant George Canale is launching with his wife Laura?:

