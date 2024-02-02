Help Sonny Fight Cancer

A rescue pup needs your help. Sonny is a 7 year old pitbull mix who has cancer. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has his story.

Sonny the pittbull mix has been through a lot this year. He’s had two knee surgies. When one became infected tests reaveal he was extremely anemic and that he had a large mass in his intestine. The vet said a third emergency surgery was the only way to save his life. That tumor turned out to be cancer.

Sonny came to Dayna Reynolds and her family several years ago as a foster.

Sonny needs chemotherapy and his vet bills already total more than 15-thousand dollars. So the Reynolds are asking for your help. Find a link to Sonny’s Cancer Care Fund at WFIRnews.com.

Sonny’s Cancer Care Fund