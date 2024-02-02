Analyzing The Lansdowne Portrait

The Salem Museum Speaker Series continues next Thursday with Scott Crawford sharing his insights into Gilber Stuart’s iconic portrait of George Washington. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more.

Stuart Gilbert’s iconic portrait of George Washington is the topic of the next Salem Museum Speaker Series. The painting is known as The Lansdown Portrait. In it Gilbert incorprates imagery of Noah and the Flood. Scott Crawford is the President of CEO of Virginia 811. He also holds a Master’s in Colonial American History. Crawford will share his insights on the artists us of imagery and hopes this encourages people to slowdown and really examine works of art.

You can join the presentation February 8th at 7pm via zoom. We will have a link at WFIRNews.com.

